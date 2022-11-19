Pentagon chief Austin called Russia’s weapons impressive

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, speaking at the annual Security Forum in Canada, acknowledged that Russia has “impressive weapons.” The broadcast was on site forum in Halifax.

You know, the Russians have a huge army and impressive weapons, but the outcome of the conflict is not decided by this, but by the cause for which the struggle is going on. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

According to the US Secretary of Defense, this, however, will not allow Russia to “win” in the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the size of Russia’s missile arsenal surprised Western and Ukrainian officials, who have been arguing for months that Russia’s stockpiles of missiles are being depleted, yet the Russian Federation continues to launch massive missile strikes on Ukraine on a regular basis.

Related materials:

Ukraine faces a difficult winter

The head of the Pentagon pointed out that a difficult winter awaits Ukraine, while at the same time Russia, in his opinion, could allegedly make “threats with nuclear weapons.” However, the United States and its allies intend to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv.

See also Dubai Police seize 210 vehicles and issue 526 violations.. and warns against these practices We know there may be challenges ahead as Ukraine faces a harsh winter. But we will rise to these challenges together. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that with the advent of cold weather, the offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of the Russian special military operation (SVO) will become more difficult to execute and more costly.

On November 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the continuation of the NWO does not depend on weather and climatic conditions. He reiterated that all goals would be achieved.

In October, the Wall Street Journal, citing a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote that Kyiv would not be able to conduct military operations in the winter as successfully as it was in the summer. In particular, the military pointed out that in winter it would be easier for Russian drones to track the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the routes of movement of troops, in order to then strike at them.

NATO is not looking for conflict with Russia

Lloyd Austin stressed that NATO does not seek conflict with Russia, but will continue to support Ukraine and strengthen the collective defense of the North Atlantic Alliance.

We will support Ukraine in its defensive struggle, we will defend every inch of NATO territory, and we will continue to strengthen our collective defense Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assessed the likelihood of a Russian attack on the alliance. “We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military action against NATO,” he said.

Conflict in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear arms race

The head of the Pentagon warned that the conflict in Ukraine could provoke a nuclear arms race. He noted that people do not want to return to the past, to an era of instability, chaos and wars, but what is happening today makes it possible to appreciate the world of upheavals.

See also Ukraine, US Senate: "Russia sponsors terrorism" It’s an invitation to an increasingly insecure world looming over the shadow of nuclear proliferation. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

Austin pointed out that the outcome of the confrontation in Ukraine, in which he sees a “historical challenge”, will depend on global security in the 21st century and the fate of the world order, which was built as a result of the Second World War.

On November 18, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States agreed with Russia’s position on nuclear war and insisted on maintaining communication channels.

Prior to this, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a “warning” about the nuclear threat. According to Bloomberg columnist James Stavridis, there was noticeable agreement between the two leaders on one important issue.