The 100 recommendations signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were drawn from the observations of a committee that audited 11 military installations and conducted more than 2,700 interviews with military and civilian personnel.

According to the Pentagon, more than 500 military personnel and 200 of their relatives committed suicide in 2021, most of them with firearms.

“All of us at the Department of Defense need to do more to prevent these tragedies,” Austin said.

The recommendations are divided into five categories: quality of life for soldiers, mental health services, stigmatization of individuals seeking help, review of suicide prevention training, and weapons safety.

The US Secretary of Defense noted that “it has been proven that safe weapons storage practices save lives,” stressing that “about 70 percent of military personnel who commit suicide use firearms.”

Accordingly, the Army decided to provide financial assistance to purchase storage equipment, incorporate safe storage practices into its weapons training, and provide additional storage options at military bases.

But the Pentagon refused to adopt recommendations such as setting a time period before allowing its relevant personnel to purchase a firearm and ammunition.

Weapons regulation is a thorny issue in the United States, as the right strongly opposes any measure aimed at tightening control, despite the incidents of armed violence that the country is constantly witnessing.