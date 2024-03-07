Special units of the US Armed Forces are providing support to military personnel in Ukraine, but from a distance. This was announced on March 7 by Christopher Meyer, assistant to the head of the Pentagon for special operations and low-intensity conflicts.

“As far as I understand, the president’s decision [США Джо Байдена] was that in Ukraine there would be no [американских] military. And this also applied to the use [военных] special operators <...> I think that we have demonstrated great results in the context of Ukraine, being able to help our colleagues from a distance,” he is quoted as saying TASS.

The Pentagon representative also admitted that special US military structures were present on the territory of Ukraine even before the start of the special operation, but did not provide details.

Earlier, on March 7, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that mercenaries from more than 50 countries serve in the ranks of the international GUR legion. They admitted that among the foreign mercenaries there are also veterans of special operations forces and other military units from the USA, Great Britain, Australia, Denmark, and other countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

Earlier that day it became known that the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation had put on the wanted list more than 700 foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, in turn, emphasized the importance of active work to bring foreign fighters to justice.

Before this, on February 28, Bastrykin reported on the identification of 590 mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine. According to him, these include citizens of the United States, Georgia and British citizens. On the same day, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova indicated that military personnel from a number of NATO countries have been in Ukraine for a long time and are actively helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the operation of weapons.

Earlier, on February 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the need to fight mercenarism in Ukraine. According to him, less than half of the foreign mercenaries remain in the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.