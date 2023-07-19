Pentagon says North Korean missiles can reach US

Ballistic missiles tested by the DPRK are capable of reaching the United States. This was stated by the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, at a security forum organized by the Aspen Institute. His words lead TASS.

Akulino noted that the recently demonstrated capabilities of the missiles are estimated to be able to reach the territory of the United States. However, the Pentagon has not yet assessed the possibility of launching such a nuclear-armed missile. “This requires reducing the size of the warhead, it is not yet clear if they can do this,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that North Korea allegedly fired two ballistic missiles towards Japan. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea specified that the missiles were launched into the Sea of ​​Japan. The South Korean military is trying to determine the type of missiles launched from the DPRK.