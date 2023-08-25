General Milli: UAF counteroffensive pace slower than Pentagon expected

The pace of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) counter-offensive is much slower than Pentagon military planners expected. This was acknowledged by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, informs Al Mamlaka.

“The pace of the offensive is much slower than its organizers expected. However, this is not uncommon in warfare – this is the difference between a war on paper and a real war, ”the military leader summed up, adding that the United States supplied Ukraine with“ all the necessary for offensive operations ”nomenclature of weapons and ammunition,“ and even more than necessary.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington was aware of the power of the Russian defense line before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Sullivan, the United States does not consider the situation in Ukraine to be a dead end and will continue to send the necessary support to Kyiv.