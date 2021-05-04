The Pentagon accused Russia of violating the deconflicting mechanism in Syria. This is stated in the quarterly report of the US Department of Defense Inspector General on the progress of Operation Unwavering Determination. RIA News…

The report notes that the coalition reported that while Russian forces generally adhere to agreements to avoid conflict with coalition forces, they continued to commit violations that did not endanger the coalition forces.

The document also says that Russian forces, the Turkish-backed opposition and forces associated with Iran carried out operations against terrorists throughout the quarter, but also interfered with the coalition and the “Syrian Democratic Forces.”

In addition, the Pentagon said that regime forces and their allies, who are associated with Russia and Iran, tried to restrict the movement of coalition forces, and the actions of Syrian militants associated with Turkey continued to distract from the fight against terrorists.

Earlier, Russia and Syria accused the United States of supplying humanitarian aid to militants, not refugees in Rukban. Russia and Syria have also accused the United States of obstructing the dissolution of the Rukban camp and called it a militant training conveyor.