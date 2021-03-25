Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The General Pensions and Social Insurance Authority announced that the rate of insurance expenditures for the “Authority” including retirement pensions, end-of-service benefits and indemnities amounted to (649) million, (630) thousand, and (708) dirhams in last February, compared to about (624) million And (529) thousand, and (182) dirhams in February of last year.

The expenditures include civilians subject to the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law No. 7 of 1999, as well as civilians and military personnel of the Ministry of Finance.

Hanan Al Sahlawi, Executive Director of the pension sector at the authority, said to the «Union»: “By presenting these data, we are looking forward to strengthening the frameworks of transparency and governance in all practices and procedures followed within the (authority).”

She added: “These data provide a clear view of the (authority )’s operational processes on a monthly basis, which gives decision-makers, partners, stakeholders, and the public of dealers and interested parties the opportunity to see and take appropriate decisions that serve common interests based on the data disclosed by this data.”

She indicated that the Authority’s statistics on insurance expenditures indicate that the total revenues for February 2021 amounted to about (386) million and (637) thousand and (464) dirhams, compared to February of last year, in which the revenues amounted to about (364) million dirhams. And (673) thousand and (927) dirhams.

Statistics reveal that the Commission provided its services in February 2021 to about (85,488) insured persons and about (6,910) employers, compared to (85,166) insured persons and (6,850) employers in February 2020. The Commission also provided its services to about (41,045) retirees. And due, compared to about (39,819) retirees due in February of last year.

The Authority’s statistics showed that the number of visitors to customer happiness centers during February 2021 amounted to about (5,377) compared to (5,221) in February of last year, and at the level of the number of calls received by the call center, the center received and answered (5,318) calls compared to February. Last year, the center received about (4,956) calls.

Hanan Sahlawi

On the level of services performed, the call center contributed to the completion of (4,825) services, while the number of services performed through the center in February of last year reached (5,673), and at the level of electronic services in the «Authority», the number of services performed during the month of February 2021 reached about ( 5.841) compared to February of last year, which witnessed the completion of (8.116) electronic services.

Al-Sahlawi indicated that the awareness campaign on the impact of the retirement pension on the life of the beneficiaries, launched by the “Authority” in early March, will continue its activities until the end of next April, and aims to focus on several axes, the most important of which is the impact of insurance participation on the family of the insured and the pensioner The philosophy of the pension law is to extend the insurance protection umbrella to their families upon death.

It also deals with cases of entitlement for family members according to the rules and regulations, cases in which the entitlement cases are renewed, or a new share is created for them, the proportions of the shares due in the pension for the beneficiary segments, the provisions to be followed upon death, and the compensation approved by law in the event of the death of the insured or pensioner. And to whom are these compensations paid?

She affirmed the Authority’s keenness to raise the level of insurance awareness for the groups targeted by it, noting that social insurance has a presence in every Emirati home. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness of its provisions in order to preserve all acquired rights of the insured and their families.

corporate responsibility

She stressed the shared responsibility between the “commission” and all the included groups regarding knowledge of their rights and obligations in accordance with the law, as lack of knowledge of the law does not excuse them from bearing the obligations arising from the violation of its provisions, noting that the “commission” always urges the beneficiaries to update their data when there is any new emergency. Regarding the conditions of entitlement, however, the failure of some to rush to update their entitlement status leads to the increase of sums from the Authority, and whether or not it is known by the beneficiary that the update is obligatory, he will be required to return the amounts disbursed in excess later to the «Authority».

Al-Sahlawi called on groups of beneficiaries and the public in general to follow the campaign through the media, social media channels, radio and television channels, and not hesitate to communicate with the “commission” through any of its media channels or others to inquire about the campaign and its proposals, in order to achieve the desired benefits. From its launch.