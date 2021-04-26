A 74-year-old American woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was attacked by a monkey in her yard. The website of the WIS TV channel reports.

The incident took place on Wednesday, April 21st. Injured Shirley Smothers said her dog suddenly barked loudly. The woman went to see what happened, and met nose to nose with a huge monkey, which rushed into her yard and sat on the veranda railing.

“She looked at me with crazy eyes and bared her teeth,” the American recalled. A second later, the animal rushed to the pensioner and bit her. As a result, Smathers was hospitalized, where her wounds were treated and she was given rabies injections.

The treatment turned out to be very expensive, and now the woman is trying to get compensation from the administration of the Tigers safari park, which is located nearby. Smathers is sure the monkey escaped from there. She said that she had long been accustomed to the roar of lions and tigers living in the nursery, but did not expect to meet an aggressive primate.

In turn, the director of the Tigers, Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, claims that none of their pets have escaped, and all the monkeys are under surveillance around the clock. Entle added that this is the first time he hears about the incident with Smathers and wishes her a speedy recovery.

At the same time, in an interview with the Orrie County police officer, the owner of the safari park said that one of the monkeys did indeed run away and that the officers had to catch her in the city.

Earlier it was reported that the monkey bit off the finger of a five-year-old zoo visitor in the Portuguese city of Vila Nova de Gaia. The zoo said the incident was due to a child trying to feed peanuts to a monkey, violating safety rules.