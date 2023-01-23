The French president, Emmanuel Macron, refuses to park, as he already did in 2020, his most unpopular initiative since he came to power: the pension reform. The Council of Ministers, despite the mobilizations in the street and the adverse polls, adopted on Monday the bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years from 2030 and bring it forward to 2027, eight years ahead of schedule , the requirement of 43 years of contributions to collect the full pension.

The reform meets with a broad social response. 68% of French are opposed, according to a survey by the Ifop institute. Last Thursday, while Macron signed a friendship treaty with Spain in Barcelona together with the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, more than a million people protested in France against the proposal.

The first day of strikes and demonstrations evidenced the divorce between the president and the citizens. The paradox is that in Parliament Macron may have enough votes to adopt it.

Despite losing the absolute majority in June, the macronistas expect to have the support of Los Republicanos (LR), the party of the moderate right. If it did not obtain sufficient votes from LR, the Government could opt for the route of the decree, although it would risk greater social discontent. The reform is opposed by all the left and the extreme right of Marine Le Pen, in addition to the unions, including the moderate CFDT, the first in France and usually conciliatory with Macron.

After the Council of Ministers on Monday, the head of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, declared that the Government will maintain the two essential points of the reform: retirement at 64 years of age and the requirement of 43 years of contributions. But he was open to introducing improvements during the parliamentary process.

“The government must be able to do its job with Parliament, with serenity and the will to convince and move the country forward,” Macron said on Sunday during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The president’s message is that, whatever the street says, this reform is essential in its second and last five-year period –in 2027 he cannot run again– and, even if he accepts modifications, he is not going to renounce it. .

Beyond the economic arguments, it is a question of credibility: he came to power almost six years ago promising to transform France economically and his legacy will depend on his success.

After reforming the labor market, public railways or the wealth tax during the first five years, he postponed the pension reform when it was about to be approved in winter 2020, at the beginning of the first confinement due to the pandemic. In the campaign for the 2022 presidential elections, he promised that, this time, he would undertake the mother of all reforms.

The supporters and detractors of the reform put forward parallel arguments. Both claim to be the defenders of the French social model and accuse the others of undermining it.

Critics of the reform accuse Macron of eroding the welfare state with neoliberal policies. He remembers that, according to an official report, in 2021 the pension system had a surplus of 900 million euros, and in 2021 of 3,200 million (according to the same report, it will be in deficit in the following 25 years). And they emphasize that the reform will penalize people without advanced studies who entered the labor market younger and, frequently, with precarious jobs that cause physical wear and tear.

Supporters say that more work needs to be done to make this pillar of social protection viable in a context of an aging population. They affirm that their option is preferable to raise taxes to finance the system or to reduce pensions. They explain that in 2002, for every retiree there were two assets listed; in 2022, they are 1.7; in 2030 it will be 1.6 and in 2040, 1.5. They consider that with their proposal the accounts will be balanced in 2030. And they point out that in the countries of the European environment the retirement age is higher than 64 years.

The mobilization on Thursday, one of the largest in recent decades, reflected the majority rejection in France of the reform. It is as if Macron has struck a chord in this society.

“In France, from the moment that what constitutes the foundation of our post-war societies, such as the welfare state and social advances, is touched on, there is a response,” Adelaide Zulfikarpasic summarized on Friday, in a meeting with correspondents. , CEO of the polling company BVA France. “With pensions, something intimate about the French is touched: their balance in life, their purse, their projection into the future.”

The unknown is double. First, if the popular pressure will continue. The second day of strikes and demonstrations, on January 31, will allow taking the temperature. The second question, whether the protests continue or increase, is whether Macron will relent.

Zulfikarpasic believes that, although the street can force Macron to water down his reform, he will not back down. “I may be wrong,” he says, “but I have the impression that the most important thing for him is to be able to promote this reform. He does not face any re-election and it is something that he wants to write at the end of his term: ‘I have done the pension reform, I am a reformer’”.

