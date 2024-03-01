At the Sergio León Chávez stadium in Irapuato, Guanajuato, presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez sealed her commitment to maintaining and strengthening social programs that benefit the most vulnerable sectors of Mexican society.

In the presence of notary public José Luis Arredondo Ramírez, Gálvez ratified his oath, ensuring that under his presidential mandate, social programs will not only remain intact, but will also experience a significant increase.

In particular, he highlighted his intention to increase the pension for older adults, making it a right from the age of 60, with special emphasis on those who reside in marginalized areas of the country.

“For my children, for the legacy of my ancestors, I make this commitment before the laws of our nation. I testify before you, citizens, as well as before the beneficiaries of the social programs, that when I assume the position of President of the United Mexican States, the social programs will be immovable and, furthermore, they will be strengthened.

“The pension for older adults will begin at age 60,” the candidate proclaimed in front of a fervent audience.

In another aspect of his speech, Gálvez highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections on June 2, presenting voters with the dilemma between two paths: one represented by the Morena party and its candidate backed by millionaire campaign resources, and another led by the opposition, backed by millions of hearts committed to defending the fundamental values ​​of life, liberty and prosperity.