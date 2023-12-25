Social Fund: Russians will receive pensions and benefits for January no later than December 28

Russians will be able to receive pensions and other social payments for January 2024 ahead of schedule. According to the Social Fund, payments will be accrued no later than December 28.

It is clarified that no later than December 28, for December 2023, children's payments, social support measures for the population will be transferred (payments to persons exposed to radiation (Chernobyl), payments to military personnel and members of their families, whose pension provision is provided by the SFR); monthly payment from maternal (family) capital.

During this period, Russians will also receive EDV (monthly cash payment), DMS (additional financial support), DSO (voluntary social security), DEMO (additional monthly financial support), as well as payments for care for January 2024. Funds for the payment of January pensions and benefits are usually received by credit institutions from the Social Fund of Russia at the end of December.

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

It is noted that benefits, pensions and other payments delivered by post offices will be carried out in January 2024 according to the office work schedule. For Russians who receive benefits through post offices, payments will be made from January 3 to January 24.

Putin announced a new indexation of pensions

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about plans to index pensions.

Indeed, pensions are supposed to be indexed [на] 7.5 percent. I hope that it will (…) not be lower than inflation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

From January 1, 2024, payments should be increased to more than 32 million unemployed pensioners. Old age and disability insurance pensions will increase by 7.5 percent. It is proposed to increase the fixed payment to 8134 rubles. As noted by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, as a result, the average old-age insurance pension for non-workers will increase by 1,628 rubles and amount to 23,405 rubles.

Russians were told about an increase in social payments in 2024

At the end of October, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, said that from February 1 all social payments will increase by 7.5 percent, including maternal family capital, benefits for families with children, and various types of support payments low-income families. Citizens will also begin to receive more sick leave and maternity benefits, the deputy noted.

At the same time, she shared that new benefits are unlikely to appear in 2024. According to Bessarab, most social benefits in Russia are paid systematically. Because of this, it is difficult to allocate additional funds to help Russians.