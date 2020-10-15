Dr. Sanjay Deshpande

Question: I am 20 years old. My penis is between 4.2-4.5 inches when erected. My penis gets loose immediately as soon as it comes to the erect. I think the veins in my penis have weakened. So is there any treatment? Can this affect my sex life in the future? Will definitely answer me

answer: You are worried about the size of your penis (Penis), but let me tell you that the average penis size in India is 4 inches, so don’t worry. Lack of erections may be due to your nervousness, but a personal consultation with a sexologist is necessary for treatment.

Also read: If I have sex without a condom, bleeding happens, what can I do?



note:- Do you have any question? Send us questions in Hindi or English at [email protected] Sexologist Sanjay Deshpande has a clinic in Meher Prasad Complex, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur and you 0712-2425216 But you can contact them.