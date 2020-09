Question: I am 25 years old and single. Whenever I get an erection, my skin does not retract. If I try to pull it back, it hurts me a lot. My penis glans is very sensitive. What could be the problem?

answer: It is possible that you have a small frenulum. With the help of a lubricant try to loosen the foreskin through slow stimulation. If it is still painful, you will need to see a doctor. Circumcision may be needed.

