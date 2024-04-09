













One of the great productions being prepared for 2024 is the series The Penguininspired by one of the most recognized villains of batman. This also happens in the same universe as the most recent incarnation of the character, played by Robert Pattinson.

Although there is still some time left to see this production, it already remains one of the ones that interest the public the most. Therefore, here we share a small compilation of everything we know about her so far.

What you should know about The Penguin

When does The Penguin come out?

The Penguin It does not yet have an exact release date. However, the Max platform assured that it will be one of its premieres for the second half of 2024. That is to say, we could expect it sometime between the months of June and December. Probably in May, with so many events there will be, we will have more news.

Another question at the moment is whether the series will follow the normal launch schedule for a television series. That is, with a weekly episode. Although as it will be an exclusive production of the streaming service, Max, it is possible that they will release the entire season in a single day.

This series works as a sort of continuation of the events of The Batman. In The Penguin We will see the rise of Oswald Cobblepot as one of Gotham City's criminal masterminds.. All thanks to the power vacuum left by the murder of Carmine Falcone.

What time does it premiere?

Although we do not yet have a specific date for The Penguin Yes we know your schedule. After all, it is a production designed for the streaming service, Max. These usually always premiere at 12 am Pacific time. which would be 1 am in central Mexico time.

Source: Max

Where can I see The Penguin?

As we already mentioned The Penguin It is a series that was intended to be exclusive to the streaming platform, Max. Since it is not a television series for HBO, it will not air on their TV channels like House of the Dragon or True Detective. At least not initially.

Those who want to watch this series will have to have a subscription to this service. They also have the option of contracting the Max channel on Prime Video, which will give them access to all the content on the platform, although from Amazon.

How many episodes will it have?

The Serie The Penguin It will have 8 episodes and it is estimated that the duration of each one will be around an hour. As we mentioned, it is not yet known if they will release the entire series on the same day or will release a new episode each week.

Source: Max

If we are guided by the releases of other 'Max Originals' we could expect the first two episodes to be released on the first day and the following ones weekly. We have to keep an eye on their networks to know if this will really be the case.

What will The Penguin be about?

The Penguin takes place a week after the events of the film TheBatman. Following the murder of Carmine Falcone, Oswald Cobblepot sees the opportunity to rise through the ranks and become one of Gotham City's biggest criminals.

Source: Max

However, his rise will not be so easy, as he will have to face other bosses and groups of mafia members who also want control of the city. Among them Falcone's pair of sons, as well as his greatest rival, Salvatore Maroni.

What do I have to see before this series?

Of course, to better appreciate this series you will need to see the movie. Batman of 2022. In addition to serving as the introduction to this Oswald Cobblepot, it explains quite a bit about Gotham's underworld. Not to mention that The Penguin is a direct sequel of sorts.

Source: Warner Bros.

If you are interested in the Batman sequel coming in 2026, then this series should also be on your radar. After all, it will expand the universe of these films and its plot will probably have some weight in the next vigilante film.

Who from The Batman is returning for The Penguin?

The Penguin will have the director of BatmanMatt Reeves but this time as executive producer. While the role of Oswald Cobblepot will once again be played by actor Colin Farrell. Only they return from the movie for the series.

Source: Max

Although it is a sequel/spin-off of The Batman, the character played by Robert Pattinson is not expected to appear. So far it is not listed in the distribution information. Although there may be mentions of their activities. Will you see it?

