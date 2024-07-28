San Diego Comic-Con delivered surprises to fans of comic book-based series and movies and one of them was the new trailer for The Penguin where Oswald Cablepot already has a plan to take over Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

The first thing you should know is that in The Penguin It is a series that unites the universe of films The Batman and will eventually lead us to the second film with Robert Pattinson.

This production is also an original from the Max streaming service and will also be available through the HBO pay TV channel.

Now, The Batman left us with Gotham in the middle of a disaster that the Dark Knight was barely able to stop. This will be an opportunity that the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, will want to take advantage of, since the main leaders of the mafia are out of action.

But Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot won’t have it that easy, because Sofia Falcone – daughter of the fallen Carmine Falcone – wants to continue the family business and she won’t let anyone else get in her way.

Everything indicates that Sofia will be Hangman.

When is The Penguin released?

The Penguin It premieres on Thursday, September 19 on both the HBO pay TV channel and the MAX streaming service.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman films. The leads are Collin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, and Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilas, a teenager who becomes Cobblepot’s chauffeur.

Excited for this trailer?