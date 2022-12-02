batman It was one of the most important films at the beginning of the year, which had divided comments due to the level of adult themes it handled, something not appropriate for the whole family. The tape became a success, for which a sequel and also a spin-off series were confirmed shortly after, which will have at Penguin as its protagonist.

If new reports prove accurate, the series starring Colin Farrel It already has at least one recast from its production. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the role of Salvatore Maronithe owner of the crime family Maroni. He technically appeared on the tape, played by someone uncredited in a series of clippings.

farell He commented on where this new series is located:

The Penguin begins about a week after The Batman movie ends. So Gotham is still a bit underwater. I read the first script for the first episode, and it starts with my feet splashing in the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that, I read it, and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ It’s lovely. It is very well written.

This series is going to be more set in the villains, so we will get to know their motives more thoroughly, not only from the perspective of Batman.

It does not have a release date yet.

Editor’s note: It shows that they are putting a lot of effort into the series, so it will be interesting to take a look at its respective premiere.