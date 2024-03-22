The Batman universe imagined by Matt Reeves it doesn't stop with the well-known “The Batman”, absolutely not. In the past few hours, the long-awaited presentation trailer for the series dedicated to one of the most well-known villains in the DC world was published.

The Penguin is the spin-off TV series of The Batman starring the villain The Penguinplayed by Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell, try to wreak havoc in the terrifying Gotham City.

Bat-Man fans were truly impressed by this short trailer for one reason above all: the choice of the leading actor. Several comments on social media report that they have “never seen an actor enter the part so convincingly” while the most enthusiastic have directly stated that “The Penguin seems to have been born to look like Farrell”.

The series, produced by MAX, does not yet have a release date, but, at the end of the trailer, it is possible to see what the release date should be: the good news is that will arrive in 2024the bad news is that we will have to wait until autumn.

In the meantime, however, we can enjoy this short but intense trailer that reveals what will be the dominant atmospheres of the series: The Penguin is ready to instill terror throughout Gotham, that's for sure.