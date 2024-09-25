A few days ago the series of The Penguin on Max. Although many had their doubts about this production, the reviews made it clear that this proposal was worth it. Now, it has been revealed that more than five million people tuned in to the first episode of the show, positioning itself as one of the biggest debuts on this platform.

According to Variety, The Penguin had an audience of more than 5.3 million people during its premierethis taking into account views on Max and reruns of broadcasts on the HBO channel. This places Matt Reeves’ production above the 4.9 million of the end of Successionbut below the 5.7 million of the premiere of True Detective: Night Country.

Along with this, The Penguin has achieved the largest four-day audience for a new series on Max across all regions of the world Since the premiere of The Last of Us in January 2023. In this way, it is clear that the universe of The Batman created by Reeves is here to stay.

Considering that we will see a new episode every week, it will be interesting to see the level of retention of the series, as well as the number of viewers that the production finale will have. Likewise, It would not be unreasonable to think that after seeing this success, Warner Bros. will approve more projects directed by Reeves.thus expanding the universe of The Batman. In related topics, this is how this series fared in ratings. Likewise, this is the most recent trailer for The Penguin.

The first chapter of The Penguin It was a great start. I can’t wait to see how this story will evolve in the next episodes, and find out how this story will connect to The Batman 2.

Via: Variety