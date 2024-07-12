The space telescope James Webb, the largest and most powerful, celebrates the second anniversary of its scientific operations with a new image of the cosmos. Since its launch in 2021, the instrument —popularly called Webb— has revolutionized astronomy with photographs that have allowed researchers to unravel some of the mysteries of the universe. This Friday, NASA and the European Space Agency published a new image of the galaxy duo Arp 142, nicknamed The penguin and the egg. Two galaxies that have been interacting for 25 to 75 million years and will at some point merge into one.

The galaxies, NASA describesare caught in a slow cosmic dance and bound together by a blue haze that is a mixture of stars and gas. They will continue to dance until they become a single galaxy within hundreds of millions of years. Webbwhich specializes in capturing infrared light, has revealed details of their interaction. Arp 142 is 326 million light years from Earth, in the constellation Hydra.

More information

The Penguinoriginally the spiral galaxy NGC 2937, has been deformed into a shape resembling the animal that gives it its name: its galactic center shines like an eye, and its uncoiled arms now form a beak, a head, a spine, and an outstretched tail. For its part, The eggthe elliptical galaxy NGC 2936, remains almost unchanged due to having less gas and dust. It is estimated that the Penguin and the egg They are separated by about 100,000 light-years, which is quite close in astronomical terms. To put this into perspective, the Milky Way and its nearest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, are separated by about 2.5 million light-years.

The image of the Webb It is also packed with distant galaxies. Some have spiral and oval shapes, like those found in the “tail feathers” of the Penguinwhile others are scattered all over the place and are shapeless points. This, according to the Agency, is a testament to the sensitivity of the telescope’s infrared instruments.

Comparison of two images of Arp12. On the left, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2013. On the right, the new version from the James Webb Space Telescope. Space Telescope Science Institute (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

This Friday marks one year since the American space agency NASA released to the scientific community and the public the first images of the Webb, on July 12, 2022. On that occasion, in a live broadcast, snapshots were shown of the Carina Nebula and the Southern Ring, as well as Stephan’s Quintet, a group of five galaxies, four of which interact with each other.

He James Webb, Launched on December 25, 2021 and located 1.5 million kilometers away, it has opened a new era in astronomy. It focuses on the study of the early universe, the evolution of galaxies, the life cycle of stars, and the existence and composition of other worlds. It is the result of NASA’s collaboration with the European (ESA) and Canadian (CSA) space agencies. The most relevant discovery in its first year of operation, revealed last July, was an enigmatic new type of galaxy that they called the little red dots (small red dots, in English) and which at the time, reminded us that exploring the universe is discovering phenomena that escape current knowledge.

All information and images available from the telescope can be consulted here.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.