With the imminent arrival of the Eastera holiday period when roads typically see a significant increase in traffic, it is essential that Sinaloa authorities consider a thorough assessment of the condition of these roads.

The assessment should focus on the physical infrastructure of roads and factors that contribute to road safety, such as proper maintenance, clear signage and effective enforcement of traffic rules. Recently, business organizations have expressed growing concern about the increase in the incidence of accidents on some of the highways in Sinaloa.

This data underscores the urgency of addressing any deficiencies in road infrastructure and improving safety measures to protect drivers and passengers during this period of high traffic.

Authorities must verify the condition of the roads, including the quality of the pavement, the presence of potholes and the stability of bridges and viaducts. Any damage or deterioration must be repaired in a timely manner to prevent accidents caused by structural failures. A complete evaluation and appropriate corrective actions can significantly contribute to reducing risks.

