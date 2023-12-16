Just a few days after the closing of COP28 in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and with the taste, good for some and insufficient for others, in the mouth after the successes achieved in the last two weeks. The to-do list for 2024 is beginning to take shape on the climate agenda.

The discussions at this latest summit have focused on marking the path of the new World Balance and adding the verb that precedes fossil fuels. Reduce or eliminate, eliminate or reduce; Although finally the consensus led to a transition towards the end of fossil fuels that was marked as a “historical fact”, but which left a lot of discontent in environmental organizations. “It has fallen very short,” said Fernando Valladares, scientific disseminator and researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). “Not only because of the vagueness of the terms, but also because many other aspects have been forgotten,” he added.

Climate finance



In Dubai, the Loss and Damage Fund piggy bank began to fill and more than 80 billion euros were mobilized, recalls the COP28 organization, but few of them have been allocated for mitigation and adaptation to climate change. At COP29, governments must set a new climate finance target that reflects the scale and urgency of the climate challenge. In two years, the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have to agree on a new financing target for adaptation after a systematic failure to meet the goals set for the period 2020-2025. “A two-year delay has been met,” the OECD said last week in Dubai. Last year, rich countries managed to raise the 100 billion euros promised for the countries of the global south. However, this figure is already very far from the money that these parties need, which is already quantified at more than 300,000 million euros.

Peak emissions



«Here we have come to talk about emissions and not fuels. This is what the Paris Agreement is about,” the spokespersons for the Saudi Arabian delegation at Expo2020 in Dubai repeated over and over again while the final text of the Global Balance was debated in the negotiation rooms. Finally, the last draft, the one that was carried out in plenary session and approved, lost along the way “reaching the peak of emissions in 2025.” “The process has failed us,” denounced Anne Rasmussen, spokesperson for Samoa, in the final plenary session.

Adjust plans



In 2025, the parties that signed the Paris Agreement will have to submit their National Level Contributions (NDC). Its roadmap to keep global warming of the planet at 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era average agreed in Paris. In Dubai, article 28, the measures were established to achieve this decarbonization, but now each country has to transfer these recommendations to their plans and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035 compared to 2019, to reach the goal of zero net CO2 emissions in 2050.