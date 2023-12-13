The attacking midfielder of Club América, Diego Valdesis one of the best soccer players currently in Mexican soccer and for several years now one of the best in his position to such an extent that the player is a regular with the Chilean team, however, the 29-year-old maintains an outstanding debt in Liga MX…
And despite being 7 and a half years old since he arrived in Mexico, the youth squad Audax Italian He has not been able to become champion of the First Division having played for three different teams.
The Chilean footballer will have a new opportunity to break his drought of Liga MX titles, once he reached one more final with the Águilas in this Apertura 2024 and next Sunday it will be known if he will finally achieve it.
Valdes He arrived in Mexican soccer in the summer of 2016 with Monarchs Morelia where he demonstrated his great quality for two and a half years, and then signed for Santos Laguna with whom he reached a final in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 against Cruz Azul, a final where they could not taste the honeys of the championship.
In this way, once again they will have the opportunity to try to lift the championship, facing the Tigres UANL first in San Nicolás de los Garza this Thursday, December 14 and closing this Sunday, December 17 at the Azteca Stadium.
