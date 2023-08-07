Child health is, without a doubt, one of the great priorities for the progress of countries. I mean vaccination, water and sanitation services, nutrition. Despite this, we continue to see intolerable figures globally. Worldwide, more than 1,000 children under the age of five die every day from diseases related to lack of adequate water and sanitation services. At least 10 million acutely malnourished children lack access to the most effective treatment, ready-to-use therapeutic food. And, if we look at vaccination, we find that a total of 67 million were totally or partially unvaccinated between 2019 and 2021. Why? Mainly, because a large part of the resources dedicated to immunization were diverted towards vaccination against covid-19, but also due to the shortage of health personnel and the measures of confinement at home.

The challenge is clear: guarantee vaccination, nutrition, and adequate water and sanitation services for all boys and girls, paying special attention to those who live in the most marginalized communities.

Official Development Assistance (ODA) has a fundamental role: it has allocated and continues to allocate significant resources to this challenge. From Unicef ​​Spain, through the report Global Child Health in the Spanish ODA, We wanted to visualize, on the one hand, the importance of maintaining focused investment in child health and the importance of supporting health mechanisms at the international level; and on the other, the commitments acquired by the Government of Spain, still pending, to contribute to the end of infant mortality from preventable causes. Among these commitments is that of continuing to work to advance in the reduction of preventable infant mortality, which Spain reiterated in the second Forum on Childhood Pneumonia; or the prioritization of health and, specifically, immunization, during the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union, as Spain promised during the Global Conference on the Impact of Vaccines organized by Gavi.

Reviewing the evolution of Spanish ODA directed at health, an increase can be seen from 4.17% in 2020 to 16.02% in 2021, linked to covid-19. However, of the total amount dedicated to health, the average between 2016 and 2021 dedicated to children is 11.6%, less than the 13.3% allocated between 2016 and 2020. This is because, although the budget for child health increased slightly in 2021 compared to previous years -being the highest in the time line-; When analyzing it in relation to the total amount allocated to health, a sharp drop can be seen compared to other years. We will have to analyze the data for 2022 and see if the figures are reversed, returning to values ​​from years prior to the pandemic, and see how aid is redirected, once the pandemic is over, towards other diseases.

We are, therefore, at a crucial moment of commitments and new decisions —now that the pandemic is over— both by the Government of Spain and by the regional governments. The new Law 1/2023, of February 20, on Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Global Solidarity, indicates among its principles the rights of children as a transversal element of cooperation. Another of the main objectives is health, with special mention of universal health coverage as a global public good that must be protected.

Also the draft VI Master Plan for Spanish Cooperation It focuses its priorities, among others, on the strengthening of health systems, the training of specialized personnel, or the exchange of experiences based on the Spanish health system, although it does not specifically mention global child health. The reinforcement of health systems, with the “one health” approach, especially oriented towards prevention, preparation and response, is exposed as what will be the main effort in global health. And finally, it is essential to increase the levels of childhood immunization, either through alliances and support for multilateral initiatives such as the Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi), or through the development of the initiative between the European Union and Latin America and Caribbean.

Undoubtedly, the Government of Spain and the autonomous communities have already shown numerous commitments to global child health, although we must talk about pending commitments that have already been established. From now on it is time to develop and comply with them.

From Unicef ​​Spain we want a next legislature whose hallmark is its commitment to children in Spain and in the world. In our report we make a series of recommendations to prioritize actions aimed at ending preventable maternal, neonatal and child deaths, from a community approach and strengthening health systems.

We believe that Spain needs to reflect on the prioritization of its development policy at the sectoral level, both to identify and define the areas with the greatest added value and impact, and to avoid the dispersion that has been identified by various actors in the system. In this sense, we are committed to the Spanish Cooperation focusing its efforts on guaranteeing that all children grow up healthy and free of diseases, especially the most vulnerable, with the vision of a world where no child dies from a preventable cause and is a indicator among the key criteria for the selection of priority countries.

We hope that children and their well-being will be one of the priorities of the Spanish Cooperation and Humanitarian Action policy; We recommend reinforcing the use of the optional age-specific marker in the interventions, an indicator that specifically includes children as a group in them, in order to better measure the investment and interventions aimed at boys and girls. And we ask that the budgetary effort in the health sector catalyzed by the pandemic be maintained, to redirect it now to actions that help accelerate achievements in terms of child survival and contribute to compliance with the 2030 Agenda.

Cristina Junquera is responsible for Political Advocacy and Studies of Unicef ​​Spain.

