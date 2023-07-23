Three small bone fragments from a giant sloth, one of the fascinating species of animals that reigned in the Pleistocene, could be about to force us to review many of the certainties about the presence of humans in America. Until recently there was a certain consensus in affirming that the Homo sapiens It reached the American continent from Eurasia, crossing what is now the Bering Strait, between Russia and Alaska, about 15,000 years ago. But days ago, two Brazilian researchers published a study that shows that in a corner of central Brazil, at least 25,000 years ago, there were already humans polishing sloth bones, making perhaps the oldest jewelry in America.

The authors of the discovery are the archaeologist Mirian Liza Alves Forancelli Pacheco and the paleontologist Thais Rabito Pansani, from the Federal University of São Carlos, who published the result of years of work in the British magazine Proceedings of the Royal Society B. For years they have been working on pieces of bone, “artifacts”, they say, small, somewhat triangular, and very mysterious. The truth is that they were found 28 years ago at the Santa Elina site, in central-western Brazil, where there are also numerous cave paintings. In all this time several things were found out, such as that it was the skeletal remains of giant sloths that had lived in the area between 27,000 and 25,000 years ago. It was also known that the holes were not the work of natural erosion, but that there was a human hand behind them. They were a deliberate work of craftsmanship. The big question was: did the humans and the sloth coincide in time? Or did humans work on a fossilized animal that had already been buried there for thousands of years?

Artifacts made of giant sloth bone found in Santa Elina, in west-central Brazil. Thais Pansani and Pierre Gueriau (Courtesy) Thais Pansani and Pierre Gueriau (Courtesy) Thais Pansani and Pierre Gueriau (Courtesy)

The answer would be decisive for dating the presence of man in the region. To answer the million dollar question, Pacheco decided to attack the problem with a multidisciplinary team made up of archaeologists, paleontologists, chemists and engineers, as he explained in a telephone interview. His complementary knowledge, together with electron microscopy and photoluminescence techniques, yielded clear results: “We saw that the polishing was very uniform, which means that the carcass was fresh, and that the bones had been gnawed by mice.” The bones were turned into objects when the animal had been dead for a short time. Mice, greedy for organic matter, would not have gone in search of a bone in an advanced process of fossilization.

The researchers also concluded that they are artifacts for personal use. They were probably ornaments, in one of the holes there are marks that show that they were hung, because one side is more worn than the other. Its use, yes, is a mystery. “It can be symbolic, ritualistic, but it’s hard to say,” confesses the archaeologist, who doesn’t feel very comfortable talking about jewelry. Better to stick with the less attractive but more cautious term “artifacts”. The three little bones say a lot about the interaction of the human being with the megafauna of the Ice Age, and they are not an isolated case, as explained by Brito, the paleontologist, who enthusiastically joined the challenge of deciphering the mystery.

Rock paintings in Santa Elina. Agueda and Dennis Vialou (Courtesy)

First of all, this expert likes to remember what animal we are talking about: a corpulent mammal, weighing up to 500 kilos, that moved on all fours and that when standing up could reach six meters in height. It was basically herbivorous, although it had a powerful jaw and strong claws. One of its peculiarities is that, unlike current sloths, it had a kind of bony covering under its skin, hard plates similar to those of armadillos. These pieces are the osteoderms, the material with which the men of their time made crafts. Giant sloths disappeared from America about 11,000 years ago, but their fossil remains are plentiful. There is increasing evidence of the relationship between humans and these huge animals, and there is even talk of their possible role in their extinction. In addition, vestiges with increasingly older dates are appearing. In Uruguay, giant sloth bones were found with cut marks that suggest 30,000 years old, and in New Mexico (USA) even footprints of this animal interspersed with human footprints that could be about 23,000 years old. For this reason, the researchers from Brazil emphasize that their discovery is not an isolated case, but rather other weighty evidence that forces us to rethink chronologies.

It is not an easy task. In the academic world there is still reluctance to accept the theory of early settlement. “More and more appear, but when these ancient dates appear, some researchers are skeptical and doubt the human presence on the continent at such an ancient time. Scientifically, the debate is always welcome, but there are many who are simply installed in a dogma”, laments the paleontologist. Pacheco, her partner, goes a step further and speaks of an “ethnocentric movement” that only admits certain explanations when they come from the north. In any case, these two researchers do not intend to give up in their struggle to prove that man is in America much sooner than is thought. “A lot of things will still appear. Santa Elina has a lot of potential, and although the excavations have stopped, we are already thinking of going back”, warns Pansani. For the moment, the three artifacts remain well guarded in the warehouses of the museum of the University of São Paulo (USP), away from the eyes of visitors.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe