The project of the Super league and the ramifications in the form of veiled threats by UEFA in the form of possible sanctions against Real Madrid as one of the drivers of that competition that worries Real Madrid. The Federation of Peñas of the white club has sent a letter to the highest body of continental football to convey their concern and especially to request “respect” and also “dialogue” from UEFA to maintain “the growth of football.”

This is the full content of the letter sent by the Federation of Real Madrid Supporters Clubs to UEFA signed by Luis Cáceres Ortega, president of the Madrid Federation of Supporters Clubs of the Community of Madrid.

“From the Federation of Peñas Madridistas, and on behalf of the hundreds of clubs represented and the millions of Madridistas spread throughout the world, We want to claim respect for Real Madrid, the most important soccer institution in the world and the most awarded in history. We ask for the logical consideration for a club that in its 119 years of history has not only had an impeccable attitude towards the world of football in general but also towards society in general. Real Madrid, a non-negotiable school of values ​​even before its official foundation, has always understood football (and later other sports) as the vehicle for an educational relationship with society. There are hundreds of examples in history that prove it. And there are dozens of other professional clubs, educational, cultural and sports associations that can witness it in the first person. It is not possible to understand sport in any other way. For this reason, representing a movement as universal as Madridismo that, today, is present in each and every one of the countries of the world, We require that everyone continue to maintain the spirit that in 1904 united seven federations with the firm purpose of promoting values ​​and attitudes through the practice of the beautiful sport and whose result was the creation of FIFA. In other words, all Madridistas want fair play and transparency to continue to be the rules of the game in all areas. For the good of football and all its protagonists. Times change unfailingly and football, like any other element of society, has to adapt to stay and grow. We all need our favorite sport to keep growing. And there is no other possible way than dialogue; and after the dialogue, more dialogue; and finally, even more dialogue. We understand that only in this way will we meet the enormous challenges ahead of the future, but already so real in the present. “.