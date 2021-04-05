In Seville, land of little chapels, was reflected in the Pizjuán the second round of penance that those of the Cholo. Once again it was a match where excessive respect made the rojiblanco team once again register on the edge of the area. A first half where the rival affected by the right wing before the collapse of the centrals (there was one left over) to take advantage, this time it was up to Suso, enjoy time and space to create the tunnel. The lack of someone specific in that band and in whom they trust, is conditioning a lot for the team to remain stranded in that line of cino that nowadays does not convey reliability. And, most worryingly, doubts are transmitted in what is done, except for Mottory Oblak. We saw a team subjected to the rival where the obligation stands out more, as in the second half, than the conviction in what it does. Something unimaginable in a team of Simeone, where you can leave possession at certain times to the rival, but that transmitted control of the situation.

The second unit is having little prominence and was necessary to give a break to the Koke and Llorente. They are talking about the backpack of fear, but when I was at nine and ten points I think there was no panic. I think it would be necessary to give more ball to the bench because it has been shown that there is depth of staff. The doubts in the approach must be dispelled. I miss the defense of four. That is the way, to return to the origins of the conviction and to leave the indefiniteness, are the duties that the rojiblancos have to do in these last games. Only in that way can you continue dreaming that championship is possible.