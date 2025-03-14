The contradictory responses Simeone and Ancelotti At the end of the match they predicted the noise that wrapped a good part of the day after the elimination of Atlético de Madrid against Real Madrid in the eighths of the Champions League. A cruel farewell after a penalty shootout marked by the decision of Szymon Marciniak To cancel, at the request of the VAR, the goal of Julián Álvarez for an apparent double touch of the ball in its launch.

Following the script, the hobbies of both teams made the speeches launched by their technicians on Thursday. Faced with the proclamation of Cholo -“When Julian supports the foot on the penalty point, the ball does not move even a little” -, the answer of the Italian: “I have seen the image and it seems that there are two touches.” Soccer, like a lifetime, depending on the color with which you look. A controversial action of which many followers did not clear their doubts until early in the afternoon UEFA He confirmed, through a statement accompanied by a video, the arbitration success according to the current rules. Although it was “minimal,” the Argentine contacted the ball with the support foot before his hit with the other leg, he explained.

The IFAB regulationsthe agency that establishes the rules of football is clear. According to standard 14, referring to execution from 11 meters, “the pitcher will not be able to touch the ball for the second time until another player has done. The bounce of the post or the crossbar is not included. In case of touching it, it will be sanctioned with indirect free ». In the specific situation of a batch like the Metropolitan, the goal must be canceled, as Marciniak did, although he was really the assistant of the VAR, his compatriot Tomasz Kwiatkowski, who warned him and urged to invalidate him.

The problem of the action left by cariacidos to the athletics is that the images that were seen on television did not end up clarifying the doubt of whether the Argentine committed the infraction. A situation that did clear The head of the VARwhich warned Marciniak. Courtois also had no doubts because, after the shot that ended in Julián Alvarez’s goal, he warned and immediately claimed one of the line judges. Neither the striker nor any of his companions protested the final decision of the referee.









Finished the game, the anger from the rojiblanco side was increasing to the point that from the International Peñas Union “Absolute clarity” was required to UEFA. “We want the complete images and audios of the VAR during the review,” he wrote this group on his social networks, in which he came to claim the club for the challenge of the party. «If the UEFA has images that demonstrate what the VAR says, to teach them. And if you don’t have them, I would even have to sue the referees and UEFA itself.

Explanatory video

Already in the afternoon, UEFA published a explanatory video in which you see how the mattress player slips before shooting and touches the ball with the support, the left, before hitting with the right to beat Curtois. «Although it was minimal, the player made contact. According to the current rule (14), the VAR had to call the referee to cancel the goal, ”confirmed the agency. The strange thing is that, according to the video sent by UEFA, it gives the feeling that the ball hits the left foot after hitting the right, more mess.

In any case, the action, by absurd, has Open eyes to UEFA, who announced his will to change a rule that has already generated controversies in similar cases, such as the Argentine Pablo Solari. In 2023 the same thing happened to him, leaving River out of the Libertadores in another penalty shootout for an unbammed slip that ended with a double touch. “UEFA will establish conversations with FIFA and IFAB to determine if the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly involuntary,” he announced in his statement.

Rule 14 of the IFAB that has also caused controversies in reverse and one of them, curiously, also with Marciniak in the focus. In the final of Qatar Worldthe Polish, unlike Wednesday, validated the penalty with which Messi He opened the scoring against France despite the fact that the images evidenced that he touched the ball twice in a penalty, an action that did not review the VAR. The decision was even more controversial because the ball had sensors that recorded any contact and no irregularity was detected in the execution of the Argentine.