03/06/2025



Updated at 15: 59h.





He Seville Visit this Sunday Anoetaone of the stages that is worse to the Hispanic team historically. Not surprisingly, Sevillists have fallen 37 of 52 times who has visited the Donostiarra fief. On this occasion, the victory is vital for the European aspirations of both, since the squares are very competed and the equality in the table is total. In fact, Seville and Real Sociedad They are only at a point of difference, although those of Imanol Sheriff have the agenda much more loaded, since they dispute this Thursday the round of the round of 16 before the Manchester United. A match that will define the force with which the Real jump to the grass next Sunday, since it is not the same to arrive with the discarded pass than channeled.

For this duel, García Pimienta You may recover on the list Sambi Lokongawhich has already chained two training with the group after being a month out of injury. In this way, Sevilla will only have the casualties of Gudelj, Nianzou and Akor Adams, although for the Catalan coach there are other players who are a zero on their list. One of them is Mariao.

The Brazilian, precisely, will see the faces again with the team that finished throwing the cross on top. And it is that the central completely lost ownership against the Donostiarras in the first leg in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla lost 0-2 in the duel of day 12, being the second visitor as a result of a penalty committed by Marcao in the 67th minute. The defense He tried to intercept Zubimendi With a disproportionate forcefulness within the area and, although I could have seen the red, Muñiz Ruiz only admonished it and whistled the maximum penalty.

A gesture that ended up sentencing the Sevillists, who were reaching the rival area and had almost the entire second half to try to tie the duel. However, the penalty already put the encounter uphill and the score did not move again from the site. Since then, the Brazilian has not started again in LaLiga.









Five cards in eleven games

Of the eleven games In which he has had minutes, he has started. However, after the duel against Real Sociedad, the defense has not accumulated even five minutes of play. All this, taking into account that Nianzou brokeprecisely, the day before this match against the Basques. Despite the casualties, Pepper has not granted an opportunity again and even before Valladolid, Ramón Martínez decided to get the canterano before him.

In fact, the past signing marketSevilla was looking for a departure to Marcaoo again. His agents have been moving his name for the Brazilian market until the day he closed, but none of the options that arose have convinced him. The central is determined to continue in the Hispanic club, although in summer that melon will be reopened. It should be remembered that the player is currently one of the captains of Sevilla.