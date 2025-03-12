03/12/2025



Any fan of Atlético might think that he had seen everything in the derbies. That all the calamities of the past, especially in the Champions, could not be overcome. It is clear that they were wrong. The penalty of Julián Álvarez in the decisive batch in the eighths against Real Madrid goes on to swell a preferential position in that list that is already long.

Álvarez was in charge of launching the second penalty of Atlético. Until then everything had been succeed. Mbappé, Sorloth and Bellingham. Álvarez faced the ball to hit with the right, but while he gave the ball slipped, and his left foot touched slightly to the ball.

Álvarez ended up on the ground while his trallazo sneaked into the goal of Courtois attached to the crossbar. The goal, initially, went up to the scoreboard, but the VAR warned shortly after the Polish referee Marciniak.

The review was brief. The penalty was not valid by that slight touch with the left foot. Atlético became towing.









What happened later marks what historically has happened in the Champions League when these two teams have seen the faces. Gol de Valverde, Correa goal, Lucas failed and new error by Marcos Llorente before Rüdiger seal the classification for Madrid.

Atlético fell back to the highest rival. Again, fatality. This time, in the form of an absurd penalty that affected the best rojiblanco player in the entire season.