Saturday, August 24, 2024, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field. America received a visit from Franja del Puebla for the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The Azulcremas arrived as clear favorites for this match, and yet, the Camoteros proposed an orderly match. And with a goal from Iram Catillo in the seventy-fourth minute, they beat América 1-0, going against all predictions.
However, and although the refereeing issue does not tend to be a sufficient argument to justify adverse results on the part of the azulcremas, tonight a possible foul against Henry Martín cannot be ignored, which could have resulted in a penalty in favor of the azulcremas.
The Águilas del América are currently ranked twelfth in the general table. In short, the Apertura 2024 is not turning out to be the semester that their fans would have expected. They have only six points out of fifteen possible, and, although there is still a long way to go before the tournament ends, today they would be out of the direct pass to the big party.
For the match of day six in the 2024 Apertura tournament, the Águilas del América will face the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City.
The last time these two teams met was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-0 victory for América, which meant a 2-1 aggregate score, making the Azulcremas the two-time champions of Mexican soccer.
