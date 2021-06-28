It was definitely not the Kylian Mbappé Eurocup. It is true that it has had good individual details, but it is no less so in the completion, one of his great virtues, he has had a tournament to forget. And the climax was the worst possible.

The crack of PSG decided to reserve France’s fifth penalty in the shootout. The one of glory or misfortune. And the cross came out. Sommer, who already saved Ramos two penalties a few months ago, stopped him from the decisive maximum penalty. Before the launch, he invited Mbappé to throw it to his left. The Gaul ignored him, but Gladbach’s goalkeeper guessed his intention. Mbappé still does not know what it is to score in a European Championship.