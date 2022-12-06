The controversial reform approved of the penal code of Indonesia, the most comprehensive in the history of the archipelago, includes articles that take the country back decades with more Muslims in the world in sexual, religious and expression freedoms, prohibiting extramarital sex, apostasy or slandering leaders, among others.

The Indonesian Parliament approved this broad reform of the penal code with broad party support despite protests against it since 2019, when a threat was made to give it the green light.

These are some of the areas that will be ostensibly restricted due to the amendments to the 632 articles of the penal code.

Insults to the president and protests

The reform punishes insults to the president and vice president of the country with a maximum of three years in prisonand forbids insulting the flag, the national anthem and the founding Indonesian ideology, known as Pancasila and originally described as a kind of religious socialism.

Peaceful protests without prior permission are punishable by up to six months in prison, while until now it was common for them to take place spontaneously without the need for authorization.

Death penalty and corruption



The death penalty and punishments for corruption fare exceptionally better after the reform.

Capital punishment remains legal in Indonesia for some crimesalthough the reform contemplates a “probationary period” of ten years on those sentenced during which it can be replaced by life imprisonment or twenty years in prison if a judge so decides.

In this more compromising line, the punishments for crimes of corruption are penalized with a minimum of two years in prison, out of the four that until now were contemplated. The maximum penalty remains 20 years in prison in such cases.

(You can also read: Refusing to serve homosexuals: the discussion that reaches the US Supreme Court).

sexual freedom, abortion

Extramarital sex in any of its forms is punishable by up to one year in prisonwhile until now its prohibition only affected married people who committed adultery and were denounced by their partner or children.

In this way, although there is no direct mention of homosexual relationships, they are de facto prohibited, since marriages are only allowed in the country for people of the opposite sex, and the reform criminalizes any sexual relationship outside the conjugal bed.

Protests in Indonesia against the reforms.

Also prohibits cohabitation outside of marriage, which can carry a maximum of six months in prison.

Although abortion was already illegal in most cases in Indonesia, with exceptions such as rape, the new penal code increases the punishment for women who abort with sentences of up to four years in prison.

Likewise, it limits physicians’ power to discuss contraceptive measures, and includes prison sentences for those who promote them to minors under 18 years of age.

(Read on: The Crude Ways Women of the Middle Ages Pretended to Be ‘Virgins.’)

Blasphemy and apostasy

The reform includes for the first time the consideration of apostasy as a crime and expands the already existing laws against blasphemy, urging to prosecute those who express public opinions or commit “hostile acts” against the religions professed in Indonesia with up to 5 years in jail.

Indonesia, a country where Islamist groups have experienced a resurgence in recent years, officially recognizes six religions: Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.

To date, only the semi-autonomous province of Aceh, in the north of the island of Sumatra, is governed by sharia, or Islamic law.

limited range

The spokesman for the team in charge of this law at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Albert Aries, defended the amendments and assured that these new rules would protect the institution of marriage.

Also noted that acts of pre- and extramarital sex could only be reported by the spouse, parent or child, which limits the scope of the review.



For human rights groups, this legislation marks a check on morality and a turn towards fundamentalism in a country long praised for its religious tolerance, whose constitution upholds secularism.

(Further: ‘I drugged my starving children to help them sleep.’)

A protester holds a sign reading ‘Criminal law controls a woman’s body’ during reform protests in Indonesia.

“We are going backwards (…) The repressive laws should have been abolished, but this law shows that the arguments of academics abroad are true, that our democracy is indisputably in decline,” the director for Indonesia told AFP. of Amnesty International, Usman Hamid.



A hundred people protested against the law and displayed a yellow banner with the slogan: “Refuse to approve the revision of the penal code.”

Some dropped flower petals on the banner as is done at funerals.

Abdul Ghofar, an activist with the Indonesian environmental group WALHI, explained that this symbolized the “mourning” of the population for the approval of the legal revision.

AFP and EFE

You can also read:

– Teachers who mistreated children with Down syndrome are discovered with stuffed animals.

– The questioned relationship that Pelé had with a famous singer who was a minor.

– The Colombian accused by Russia of defaming his army with the help of the US.