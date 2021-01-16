Real Valladolid has qualified this morning in Ibiza for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey by beating Peña Deportiva de Santa Eulalia 1-4, but the Ibizans consider filing a claim for the changes made by the blanquivioletas. According to the Esports IB3 channel, the Balearic club considers that the extra change in the extension, sixth, It was carried out outside of the regulations since they understand that the change should have been made at the beginning of the additional time or in the rest time. The island club has until Monday to present the claim, although it has subsequently communicated, according to the Balearic media, that it is studying “if there has been any objectionable action during the match.”



Remember that the pucelanos made six changes during the duel in five windows. Two changes at halftime with Roque Mesa and Plano entering, then Weissman entered in the 78th minute, before the extension began Javi Sánchez entered, in the 101st minute Oriol Rey appeared in the field and in the 110th, Freitas had to enter through the center from Madrid. However, changes at half-time and at the end of the game do not count as a window, so the Federation must decide.

It should also be remembered that, as Sergio González acknowledged, they had doubts as to whether the sixth change could be made, in the fifth window, for the entrance of Freitas since there were already three players from the subsidiary and it had to be Orellana who warned that while there are seven players from the first squad could be done.