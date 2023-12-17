“PEN Berlin rejects BDS!” That was the sentence with which Deniz Yücel, spokesman for the association and journalist at “Welt”, opened the PEN Berlin congress “With his head through the walls” in the Kreuzberg festival hall on Saturday afternoon . It was a sentence with which he fulfilled a promise that he had made the day before, when the general meeting of the authors' association founded in 2022 took place at Humboldt University. The question arose there as to how the PEN Berlin leadership felt about the “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” campaign, which advocates a comprehensive boycott of Israel in the areas of culture, science and business.

Political statement or not?

Julia Encke Editor responsible for the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

The British writer AL Kennedy was invited to give the keynote speech at the congress this weekend. She was actually supposed to perform in the Kreuzberg festival hall in the evening, which some members of the writers' association found problematic, since Kennedy (as you can read on the BDS website) in 2017 described the decision of the singer Nick Cave to “also perform in Israel as morally dangerous.” or, in 2018, spoke out in favor of a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel. At the general meeting on Friday, the writer Alban Nikolai Herbst stood up and expressed his incomprehension as to “why the invitation to AL Kennedy had not at least been canceled after October 7th”. He considers it “at least politically unwise” to have someone like that as a “keynote” speaker after the Hamas massacre in Israel. It could not be perceived as anything other than “a political statement from PEN Berlin”.