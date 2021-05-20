This Saturday, in Bullets, the coach who could act in a movie of Juan Jose Campanella, Manuel Pelligrini; and the coach who could be burying some briefcase under the snow of ‘Fargo‘, the Chacho Coudet. We do not know if their meeting will provoke a new Vatican Council because it will be like seeing two miracles in collision, and for less than this synods have been celebrated in history.

The collective and individual growth of Betis Y Celtic with Pellegrini and Coudet he is one of those who seal canonizations. Pellegrini is very close to qualifying Betis for Europa League, secured the position in the new Conference league. Last season Betis finished in 15th place in the League. And Celta will finish eighth, after dying last season in 17th place, one point behind. When Coudet came to Vigo in November, with his black scarf tied around his neck and his revolutionary face, Celta was bottom. Along the way the Santi Mina or Borja Iglesias. And the illusion has also resuscitated, which was prostrate in the beds of the forensic institutes of Vigo and Seville.

This weekend everything is settled in LaLiga, title and relegation, and in the middle lies the placidity of the one who only plays to put the brooch, or who no longer plays anything. That functional feeling of turning off your computer with your work done before going on vacation. The danger of peace of mind is that a football fan never gets it and always ends up yearning for more. Tranquility is a placid but short-term drug, awake but not active. The tranquility in football is a tax official and not a rock star, it is a gray afternoon in Brussels and not a sunrise in Maracana. So next season Betis will want Champions, Celta will want Europe, and Pellegrini and Coudet will be judged according to those scales. Miracles, after all, live on human ambition. And football is there for everything except to conform.