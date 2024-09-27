The trial in Avignon for the rapes of dozens of men that he suffered Gisèle Pelicot under the effects of anxiolytics that her husband administered to her to annul her will and the fact that some defendants claim that They were not aware that the woman had not given her approval have relaunched the debate in France on consent in the definition of this crime.

The new French Minister of Justice, Didier Migaud, said this Friday that he is in favor of integrating the notion of consent in the definition of the crime of rape, in which he now does not appear explicitly, in an interview with the France Inter radio station.

Migaud has limited himself to answering with a “yes” when asked if he agrees with the position of the president, Emmanuel Macron, who in March had expressed his intention to change the article of the Penal Code on that crime so that “consent is included.”

Currently, that article qualifies rape as “any act of sexual penetration of any kind or any oral-genital act committed against another person or against the person of the perpetrator through violence, obligation, threat or surprise”.

In February, environmentalist senator Mélanie Vogel had presented a bill to modify it and add that the tagline would be a crime. “without consent” and the precision that this consent cannot be considered valid when a person is subject to violence, obligation, threat or surprise, and also that it can be withdrawn at any time.

In the explanatory memorandum, Vogel considered that currently “the criminal definition of rape “is not interpreted broadly enough.” and that in some cases there are acquittals “because the violation is not sufficiently characterized”, which is why it is considered necessary to modify it.

The previous head of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, even without openly declaring himself against this change, had then precisely asked the Senate for prudence and a more in-depth reflection because in its current definition the crime already includes “implicitly” the lack of consent.

“Let us be careful that this fight (against sexual violence) that unfortunately it never ends does not give rise to something worse than what we have now, which is legislation that knows what rape is and that represses it more severely than other European countries.

The current formulation “is fine. Perhaps a definition could be added that would say that ‘Rape is a non-consensual relationship.’ That wouldn’t hurt,” Rossignol clarified at the beginning of the year.

This issue was also the subject of an information mission in the National Assembly, but everything was paralyzed with the early legislative elections on June 30 and July 7, which have suspended parliamentary activity. for four months, until next week.

Likewise, France fails to fulfill its commitments with the so-called Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe on the fight against violence against women, which calls on countries that have ratified it to take legislative or other measures to criminalize any sexual relationship in which there is no consent given voluntarily “as a result of free will.”

The European Commission proposed a draft directive which, in its initial formulation, called for the 27 Member States to integrate the notion of consent, but France was one of those who opposed and in the end it was agreed that there would be no common definition.

In exchange for that, an article obliges countries to carry out awareness-raising actions on consent.

