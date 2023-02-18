Video

After the world premiere of his award-winning CLX96 project (exteriors and interiors) at FLIBS 2022, international designer Jozeph Forakis presents the visionary PEGASUS, scheduled for 2030. The futuristic 88m yacht was conceived on a beach on the island of Koufonisi, Greece. “I was inspired to create a yacht as close to the sea and nature as possible, made of clouds floating above the horizon,” says Forakis, “I wanted to honor nature by merging with it, becoming virtually invisible.” This desire for “invisibility” prompted Forakis to develop a truly zero-emission yacht, “invisible in both design and environmental impact,” says the designer. The construction of the superyacht uses robotic 3D printing to create a mesh framework that integrates both the hull and superstructure. In operation, PEGASUS will produce zero carbon emissions and have a virtually unlimited range. Solar energy is used to convert seawater into hydrogen, which is stored for longer periods. On-board fuel cells convert H2 into short-term stored electricity in lithium-ion batteries. Solar panels generate electricity for seawater desalination, deionization and electrolyser. The electrolyser extracts H2 from seawater which is stored in high pressure tanks (storage of H2 as a long term energy source).



01:28