The Pedro Zerolo Foundation believes that the comparison of the judge who prosecuted Quequé is “inadmissible” and should be sanctioned

The Pedro Zerolo Foundation believes that the comparison made by Judge Carlos Valle de la Broma de Quequé on the Valley of the Fallen with a threat of stoning homosexuals is “inadmissible.” “Justice must protect victims from hatred, not generate speeches that equate criticism of oppression with the promotion of violence against people LGTBI+,” they have stated in a statement.

The joke of Quequé was directed directly to Christian lawyers. “All these people we are here we have a wish: fill the Cross of the Fallen Valley with dynamite. And fly through the air, ”he said. “If it can be a Sunday, better, for more people to go. And then, Mr. Judge, [vamos a] take all the little pieces of the cross and in the same way as you [por Abogados Cristianos] You go to the clinics to harass women who are going to abort, we will go with the pebbles to the churches to pull them to priests who have folly folly on. ”

In The fragment that has made public The SER chain, the judge equated that joke of Quequé with flying the Madrid Plaza de Pedro Zerolo. “Let’s see, if you, even in a humorous program in which it was said: ‘Let’s see if we fly the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo and with the pebbles we arrive at one day, on the day of pride, and we throw them to all the homosexuals who have abused children’. That is, all homosexuals. What would seem to you in that situation?

For the Pedro Zerolo Foundation, the action of this judge “translates into validating the hate discourse towards the LGTBI+community.” “It is unacceptable for this to come from a person whose responsibility is to guarantee justice. In addition, it establishes a comparison between Pedro Zerolo Square and La Cruz del Valle de los Fallen, suggesting that Franco and Zerolo are equivalent and that both spaces have similar symbolisms, comparing a dictatorial mausoleum with a place that recognizes the legacy of an activist for LGTBI+ rights and the civil rights of our country, ”they have lamented in a statement.

“This equalization is completely inadmissible and distorts the struggle for the rights and dignity of the LGTBI+community. In addition, the capcious question suggests that all homosexuals abuse minors should be subject to disciplinary sanction by the General Council of the Judiciary since it could even be a crime of hatred typified in article 510 of the Criminal Code, ”they add.