Has been unleashed Pedrimanía among the Barcelona fans. The young Canarian player, just 18 years old, is exceeding the expectations set by his signing and his shirt. According to sources from the marketing division of the FC Barcelona, is already one of the most requested in the orders of these dates. After Messi, children want to be Pedri, one of the few good news from a 2020 Blaugrana with an absolutely nefarious look and orphan of positive impulses.

The station Catalunya Ràdio He started a raffle among his listeners on Wednesday. The shirt of the player chosen by the audience was given away and Pedri won by a landslide. His match against him Athletic in San Mamés he triggered the requests in the same way that his valuation in the market has skyrocketed since he played for Barcelona. In April of last year, when he was still a player of Las Palmas, was valued at 7.20 million euros. In October, it rose to 15 million and on November 23 it doubled, to 30 million euros after its exhibition in Turin against Juventus. Now it is 50 million, a price at the height of its projection.

Undisputed holder in Koeman’s scheme, the Canarian player begins to sound strongly to be one of the members of the Selection Spanish to go to the Eurocup of this summer. They explain from Las Rozas what Luis Enrique has him on the radar, that he closely follows his evolutions and that he could be called up in the next call of the National Team on a crest of the wave of the Pedrimanía.