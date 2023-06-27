The light returns to the Sigurdsson house. Cleared of the charges, he can now return to the field. And waiting for him, the Major Soccer League

His career stopped suddenly, in the 2020/2021 season. When he wore the jersey of the Toffees, Gylfi SigurdssonIcelandic center forward, protagonist of the historic ride to Euro 2016, was accused of sexual assault against minors.

The accusation of pedophilia, inevitably, slowed down his adventure in Premier League And Everton he put it out pink. After an initial period of anonymity, the confirmation that the accused player was the Icelandic was given by the club and by the lack of inclusion in the squad for the summer retreat. The temporary farewell to football, the separation from his wife, the media spotlight on him, the class of ’89 experienced terrible moments. In April of this year, the charges were dropped, with the Icelandic also asking for substantial compensation for the shadows cast on his person. See also Luis Díaz, ready to seek his second title with Liverpool: the FA Cup

Gylfi now he wants to take everything back, starting from his job. The opportunity for rebirth comes from the States. The DC United of his friend and former partner Wayne Rooney, bets strongly on him to thicken the attack and give a jolt to the next championship, aiming straight for the playoffs of the League. The footballer, elected for eight years, best icelandic athletecould soon go back to wearing boots and treading the pitch.

