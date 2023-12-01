Pedophile uncle in court to his nephew: “You are a monster, what damage have you suffered?”

In court in Rome the hearing for a case took place pedophiliaan uncle 69 years old accused by the nephews of 12 and 15 years old Of sexual violence. It was the school principal who noticed that one of the boys involved was going through a moment of suffering and who contacted her parents. The mother and father, worried, therefore decided to accompany their son to a psychiatrist, in the hope that – we read in Repubblica – support would help him feel better. They couldn’t have known it, but it was he who had a key role in the story: it was in fact the doctor who help the boy to confidearriving at the report put in black and white to the police in June 2022.

The uncle is now accused of forcing his 15-year-old nephew to undergo sexual actsgoing so far as to propose him a full reportand to have stripped in front of the 12 year old sister. Yesterday morning, answering questions from prosecutor Maria Gabriella Fazi, the 69-year-old – continues Repubblica – even accused the little boy of having gotten him into trouble: “But you realize he sent me to jail, but am I a criminal? The monster is not me, the monster is him because he shouldn’t have filed a complaint“. The sexual violence that according to the Rome prosecutor’s office the man committed against his grandchildren is not enough. The uncle partially admitted his responsibility: “Yes, my nephew touched me, I asked him. The reason? I do not know, I was wrong“. And then: “But him he had no damageyou report it if you have damage.” The man then denied all the other accusations.

