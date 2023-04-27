Don Antonello, new sentence to the pedophile priest of Palestrina

Don Antonello he fell for it once again. The former pastor Of Plateletalready sentenced to 1 year and 4 months to have abused of a boy of 16 yearshas now been found guilty again by the judges of harassment and again sentenced to 4 months of imprisonment. She was the spiritual guide, – we read in the Morning – but away from the eyes of the faithful she lived a life made of drugs, orgies and prostitution. The victim, on the other hand, was the young parishioner who had felt God’s call within himself and had chosen to follow the ecclesiastical path. Already in April last year, 45-year-old Don Antonello Sio, a former parish priest of the town on the outskirts of Rome, had been sentenced to one year, five months and 10 days for having had sexual relations with that boy, at the time underageduring a trip to ship.

Yesterday, – continues il Mattino – the new sentencewhich saw him convicted of harassment to 4 months of prison in addition to compensation of damages to the victim to be defined in civil proceedings. The man, who chose to be judged with the abbreviated rite, could receive one one-third discount from the sorry, which the judge has decided to suspend conditionally. Sio for over a month, between November and the December of 2019 has harassed by messagesboth on Facebook and on Instagram, the young which at one point, exasperated by the constant notifications, he had decided to report the priest for stalking.

Subscribe to the newsletter

