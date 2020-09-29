Daniel Galván, the Spanish pedophile whom King Mohamed VI pardoned last week, boasted before the judge who sentenced him to 30 years in prison that in Morocco “everything is achieved with money.” Galván, convicted of abusing 11 children, was arrested in Murcia this Monday after Rabat issued an international arrest warrant through Interpol. His whereabouts were unknown since the King of Morocco decided last Sunday to revoke his pardon in view of popular outrage and the seriousness of the crimes for which he was convicted.

“Why did you come here to abuse Moroccan children?” Asked the judge. “Because they are not expensive and everything is achieved with money,” replied the pedophile. According to the lawyers for the prosecution and the defense, this answer provoked the indignation of the court where his trial took place, in the courts of Kenitra, 40 kilometers from Rabat.

Hamid Krairi, a lawyer for six victims belonging to three different families, has assured that Galván declared, during a hearing before the prosecutor, preliminary that he deserved to be “executed” for all the crimes he had committed during the almost nine years he lived in Morocco, in which he abused minors between the ages of three and 15.

Krairi is the lawyer who brought Galván to justice in 2010 and got him sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2011, the harshest sentence handed down in Morocco for a crime of this nature. He is also the person who raised the alarm six days ago by revealing that the pedophile was at liberty after a royal grace, something that has caused outrage in the country. “A friend who works at the Kenitra Court of Appeal called me and said: ‘Hamid, the person you put in prison has been released,” said the lawyer.

The battle to imprison Galván

This lawyer’s battle against Galván began on October 28, 2010. On that day, a businessman presented himself to Krairi with a USB memory device that contained more than twenty photos of children in obscene situations. It had come into the hands of the seller through a neighbor of the pedophile who he had commissioned to water his plants and take care of his dog when he left the country to renew the tourist visa (valid for three months), since he lacked a residence permit . “He called his neighbor from Spain to tell him that he had to go home and burn the CDS that were in the closet, but after doing what he had ordered he saw a USB key that he decided to sell,” explains Krairi.

After being contacted by the merchant and seeing the contents of the device, Krairi appeared before the Kenitra prosecutor. Two days later, on November 30, 2010, Galván was arrested.

Defense lawyer Mohamed Benyedu, who last Wednesday showed his surprise at the pardon, assures that Galván, whom he considers an apparently nice man, has “a double personality.” “He is a man who represents a danger not only for Moroccan society (…) and neither my client nor I requested a pardon, but what he did request is a medical expertise to be transferred to Spain”, Benyedu emphasizes.

Galván landed in Kenitra presenting himself as a retired teacher who taught in Murcia and bought two houses in the city. Some time later he had a third built on the land of a woman he met in the countryside, in Sidi Yahia el-Garb, on the outskirts of the city. She was a single mother (marginalized in Moroccan society) of two girls, 12 and 14 years old.

“Every time he met a family, he managed to fully integrate into it. The children’s parents entrusted their children to him,” says Krairi, who adds that the relationship with the two girls of that woman would lead to the first complaint for attempted rape in Morocco, which he managed to elude.

The process was based on six victims, but in the images found after analyzing the electronic equipment seized in his house, it was possible to identify eleven children whom he had abused. In the images, recorded by himself, the minors and sometimes the hand or the sexual organ of a man appeared.

During the process, the lawyers who represented Galván alleged that their client was schizophrenic, a thesis in which the accused took refuge, who at all times during the trial spoke in Arabic and identified himself as a Kurdish-Iraqi whose Christian family came from the Basra city.

After serving in Iraq, Galván moved to Spain in 1976, but his trail is lost for a few years, until in 1996 (and until 2002) he appears as a contracted at the University of Murcia, where he taught Arabic classes, according to sources from the center. teacher.

Last Wednesday, a day after the monarch granted him the pardon, Galván visited the prosecutor to annul the fine of 50,000 dirhams – about 4,400 euros – that he had to pay to each of the victims, but he was unsuccessful because the pardon did not cancels the financial compensation. One of their apartments has been requisitioned to reward the families, who have not yet received any amount of money, but who have witnessed how their children’s rapist was released from prison.