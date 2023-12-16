The most dangerous gift for a child for the New Year is a construction set made from small magnetic balls, since if they are swallowed there is a serious risk to the health and even the life of the child. Olga Tatarkina, a pediatrician at the SM-Clinic for children, stated this in a conversation with Izvestia on December 16.

“At first glance, a construction set made of magnetic balls is a useful toy for a child’s development. But the desire to taste even inedible things does not leave children of any age. Eliminating the consequences of swallowing one such magnetic ball is a fairly simple task to solve. But if two or more balls are swallowed, the difficulty of removing and the danger to the child’s life increases many times over,” Tatarkina warned.

According to her, the reason lies in the fact that the attractive force of magnetic balls is quite strong. Getting into the stomach, then into the intestines and passing through it at different speeds, the magnets are attracted to each other, as a result of which the walls of the intestines and stomach are damaged until through holes are formed.

“Therefore, taking care of the safety of a child of any age, you should not buy him such an educational toy,” Tatarkina emphasized.

Second place in her top list of the most dangerous gifts is taken by toys with a propeller (flying fairies, helicopters, etc.). As the doctor noted, a young child can easily get injured by unsuccessfully placing his face or finger.

According to her, toy weapons pose a significant danger to children’s health: pistols with bullets, darts with sharp tips, swords.

“Choosing a gift for a child is such a simple and at the same time difficult task, since it is necessary to take into account not only developmental qualities, but also safety. And it is the child’s safety that should be a priority when choosing a toy,” the specialist concluded.

