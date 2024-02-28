“We are in a phase in which the epidemic peak caused by influenza viruses has reduced, which are still circulating, but in smaller numbers”. Unfortunately, however, “vaccination coverage of children aged 6 months to 6 years remains low” and “there is no shortage of pediatric hospitalizations for complications, which are linked to the influenza B virus which until now had circulated less than the A strain”. The picture for Adnkronos Health is outlined by Susanna Esposito, professor of Paediatrics at the University of Parma and head of the technical table on infectious diseases and vaccinations of the Italian Society of Paediatrics (Sip).

“Vaccination coverage in the 6 month to 6 year population, which has been recommended for 2 years now – continues the expert – has not taken off. As was to be expected, therefore, in the months between December and January there were many hospitalizations for complications in children “. In recent weeks, however, “we have recorded an overall decline in the pathology”. However, viral circulation continues. And if “virus A has been circulating until today, in this period virus B is more present, albeit with decidedly lower numbers, which generally affects older children, between 3 and 6 years old”.

This pathogen is giving rise to “a non-negligible number of hospitalizations for complications – Esportito notes – pneumonia or inflammation of the muscle tissue (myositis)”. And even if “the pediatric departments are still full, we are certainly in a phase of decreasing seasonal infections such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus”.