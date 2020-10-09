The mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida during a press conference at City Hall this Thursday. RAFA ALBARRAN / EFE

The capital is experiencing an administrative, political, judicial and social earthquake. Another one. The tremor after the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) that annuls the mobility restrictions of the Ministry of Health has been noted in all areas. The government team led by José Luis Martínez-Almeida recognizes that it is normal that Madrid residents do not know what to expect and that, at the gates of the October 12 bridge, they do not understand what they are authorized to do and what not. In short, that they live in the midst of “confusion”, “chaos” and “uncertainty” under a situation that “is very difficult to accept.”

For now, there will no longer be Municipal Police in the street controlling the movements of citizens. In addition, over the weekend streets will be cut again so that pedestrians gain space with respect to vehicles and it is easier to maintain safety distances. The Consistory suspended these pedestrianizations last week and blamed the recommendation of the Ministry of Health not to make exits that were not necessary.

“Apart from the fact that we cannot control the movements of the people of Madrid at this time because it is a fundamental right”, we must “continue to take extreme precautions”, adds Almeida. Only the measures that affect mobility have been overturned, so the people of Madrid will have to continue using the mask on a mandatory basis, the restriction of no more than six people gathered in both public and private spaces, as well as the 50% capacity in the hospitality industry. There, the agents can continue to act to control compliance.

The mayor affirms that this car represents an “extraordinary setback” for the Government of the nation but, at the same time, recommends that all Madrilenians continue without making movements that are not essential. “The contagion curve is going down” but mobility is “decisive for the transmission of the virus,” added the first mayor of the capital at a press conference after the Governing Board on Thursdays.

To avoid this dance of norms and judicial decisions to the contrary, Almeida, of the PP, has demanded that President Pedro Sánchez put an end to “legal insecurity” and provide a regulatory framework that allows the autonomous communities to make decisions with which to face the pandemic without there being this type of court dance. He asks La Moncloa to stop acting “unilaterally.” So has his deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, from Ciudadanos, who also understands that people are “angry” and “disappointed.” He asks Sánchez for “humility” so that from now on he seeks consensus when making decisions with Madrid.

The mayor has once again supported his party colleague and regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and has referred to the “remarkable decrease” in the accumulated incidence thanks to the measures decreed in 45 health zones of the community. Since the new restrictions that have now been rejected by the TSJM came into force on Friday, 1,108 controls have been carried out in the capital by the Municipal Police in which more than 20,000 people and 17,000 vehicles have been stopped. . 15,327 sanctions have been filed, of which 1,159 have been for failing to comply with the limitation of meetings of a maximum of six people, 106 for establishments for failing to comply with the 50% capacity and schedule and 850 for consumption of alcohol on public roads. These are data offered after the government meeting by the spokesperson of the Consistory and head of the Security and Emergencies area, Inmaculada Sanz.

Rita Maestre, spokesperson for Más Madrid in the City Council, wonders on Twitter if “there were no legal tools that guarantee to take care of public health in the middle of a pandemic and respect the rule of law.” He considers that “the Government should have done its homework and the Community stop torpedoing.” For its part, the socialist municipal group also demands that citizens stay home as much as possible. Its spokesperson, Pepu Hernández, launches an “appeal to citizens to reduce unnecessary travel as much as possible.”

