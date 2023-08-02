When Christof Nolda looks at the historic pavement in front of his feet, he cannot hide his worries. Kassel’s stairs actually have a big year ahead of them. This first pedestrian zone in the country is turning 70. But Nolda is not a historian, but a city planning officer. So he has no choice but to ask himself whether the alley has aged well or who can fill it with life. A few restaurants, an ice cream shop, an optician, a gift shop, a skate shop. That must be enough for the moment to attract visitors here. “Staircase Street is suffering,” says Nolda. She used to be neater and fuller anyway.

Nolda is not alone with this mortgage, even if he sees signs of improvement and hopes for the support of the citizens of Kassel. Everyone should be involved, he says, when the Federal Foundation for Building Culture in his city recently used the anniversary as an opportunity to talk about the future of the pedestrian zone. Because no municipality is uncomplained. Trade has been disappearing from inner cities not only since Corona. The pandemic just happened faster, which many believed could be delayed.