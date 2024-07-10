“Raduga”: X-69 allowed fighters to strike at operational depth

The Kh-69 cruise missile allowed frontline fighters to strike at operational depth without entering the enemy’s air defense (AD) zone. The Kh-69’s special feature named General Director of the State Machine-Building Design Bureau (GosMKB) “Raduga” Sergei Bogatikov in an interview with the magazine “National Defense”.

“The Kh-69 missile has given frontline aviation carrier aircraft a fundamentally new quality: the ability to strike at operational depth beyond the line of combat contact with the launch of a missile outside the enemy’s air defense zone,” he said.

The Kh-69 stealth air-to-ground missile is a variant of the Kh-59MK2 missile. The product was first unveiled in August 2022. The Kh-69 carries a 300-kilogram penetrating warhead.

Related materials:

In January, military expert Alexei Leonkov reported that the Russian Kh-59MK2 Ovod and Kh-69 missiles could have received double the power. He allowed that the weight of the Kh-69 warhead was increased to 800 kilograms.