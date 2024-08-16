Carmel-by-the-seaan attractive California coastal citywas for more than a century a place of tradition. However, is about to undergo a radical change which could mark the end of a much-loved local custom: the absence of postal addresses.

According to the site LA Timesthis site is largely known for its streets without numbers and the absence of postal addresseswhich means a distinctive symbol. For years, residents and businesses in this small, exclusive community adapted to a system where Addresses are described in terms of locations and landmarks, such as “City Hall on the east side of Monte Verde Street between Ocean and 7th.”

This tradition, which dates back more than 100 years, is defended by local inhabitants. Most, He argues that the lack of numbering contributes to the “village character”. In addition, the Lack of street lighting and sidewalks in residential areas It is also considered part of the city’s charm.

Nevertheless, The lack of postal addresses presented several challenges. Some residents faced Problems trying to receive packets, establish public services, and access services medical and emergency services. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic intensified these problems, as The rise of online shopping made the lack of addresses an obstacle.

The radical change and introduction of postal addresses in this town in California



Earlier this month, the Carmel-by-the-Sea City Council approvedwith a vote of 3 to 2, the implementation of a postal address systemThis change was motivated precisely by the growing frustration of many residents Due to the difficulty of receiving packages, the need to comply with the California Fire Code and public safety concerns.

The change to a numbered address system raised concerns among some people, who They fear that this could compromise the unique character of the place.However, the project seeks improve emergency response capacity and facilitate access to medical and public services.

Carmel-by-the-Sea is a unique place in California Photo:Getty Images

It is worth noting that Carmel-by-the-Sea is located on the central coast of California.approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of San Jose. The drive from San Jose takes about 1.5 hours, following Highway 101 south and then Highway 68 toward the coast. The city is easily accessible for those visiting from the San Francisco Bay Area. or from other areas of the state.