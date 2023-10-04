The Moon, an object of admiration and study for centuries, is known for its magical beauty and its mysterious influence on Earth. But have you ever Have you ever wondered why October moons are considered the most beautiful? of all? A recent study sheds light on this phenomenon that captivates astronomers and night lovers.

The Moon, that faithful companion of our planet, plays a fundamental role in the history of humanity. Its nighttime flashes have inspired myths and legends throughout the ages, and its enigmatic orbit has been the subject of deep analysis. But, What makes October moons so exceptional?

He key factor here is perigee, a fascinating phenomenon that occurs when the Moon gets closer to Earth than ever before. This close-up makes it appear larger and brighter in the sky. Although perigee occurs monthly, it is in October when special circumstances combine to give rise to an incomparable lunar spectacle.

The Dr. Giannina Dale Mese Zavalaexpert from the Faculty of Earth and Space Sciences of the University of Sinaloa (UAS), Reveal the mystery behind this astronomical wonder in his article “October moons, are they really the most beautiful?”, published on the ‘dcs.uas.edu.mx’ page.

The elliptical orbit of the Moon and its variable distance relative to Earth are key elements that contribute to the beauty of the October moons.

Moon varies in size by up to a surprising 14% between the apogee, when it is furthest away, and perigee, its closest point. This variation, together with the proximity of perigee in the month of October, contributes to the magnificence of our faithful companion during this period.

Autumn also plays its role in this feast for the eyes. With longer nights due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, we have the opportunity to enjoy the Moon for longer, adding a magical touch to the evenings.

Furthermore, its position close to the horizon creates a unique setting. When the Moon is in this position, its light passes through more of the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in amazing visual effects, such as the illusion of a giant Moon on the horizon.